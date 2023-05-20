Left Menu

A new dawn for women's cricket in rural Punjab

Even in remote locations like Dharoki village in Punjab, the Women's Indian Premier League (IPL) attracted up to 50 million viewers during its first week, igniting interest in women's cricket in India, according to Khalsa Vox.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:34 IST
A new dawn for women's cricket in rural Punjab
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Even in remote locations like Dharoki village in Punjab, the Women's Indian Premier League attracted up to 50 million viewers during its first week, igniting interest in women's cricket in India, according to Khalsa Vox. The first season of the Women's Indian Premier League took place from 4 March to 26 March 2023, and featured 22 matches, all held at Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Tickets were made available free to women during the first season.

Despite early difficulties, Harmanpreet Kaur, a local legend from Punjab and captain of India's national team, is motivating a new generation of female cricketers and defying gender preconceptions. According to Khalsa Vox, Punjab Police Constable Gulab Singh Shergill, on seeing potential in his daughter and other females in Dharoki, turned his one-acre farm into a cricket practice area and coached 18 ladies.

Shergill, a former farmer with his own cricket aspirations, contributed to the girls' training with his wages and farming profits. The district's Under-15 squad has already chosen seven of his pupils.The girls' accomplishments and Shergill's commitment are gaining Dharoki recognition and fostering the expansion of women's cricket in India. Women's cricket has started getting popularity in India ever since the women's team reached the finals of the 2017 ODI World Cup, where they lost to England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo drug by 2027; US FDA panel backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine for protecting infants and more

Health News Roundup: Teva Pharm CEO sees $2.5 billion in revenue for Austedo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023