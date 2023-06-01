Left Menu

MoS V Muraleedharan arrives in Malaysia on last leg of two-nation visit

During his visit to Malaysia, the MoS will have a private meeting with Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin. The Malaysian Minister of Human Resources, V Sivakumar, will also meet with the MOS.

01-06-2023
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan arrived in Malaysia on Wednesday for the last leg of his 4-day visit to two countries. After summing up his visit to Brunei, Muraleedharan reached Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

"Delighted to arrive in the iconic city of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Looking forward to my engagements with the Malaysian senior dignitaries, dynamic and vibrant Indian diaspora and leaders of Indian community in Malaysia," tweeted Muraleedharan. During his visit to Malaysia, the MoS will hold a private meeting with Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin. The Malaysian Minister of Human Resources, V Sivakumar, will also call on the MOS.

The MoS will also take part in the inauguration of the first-ever Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Day-Malaysia (Aprawasi Diwas) and launch the PIO International Festival, which is to be held from June 2-4. He will address the Indian community and diaspora at the 'Pravasiya Bharatiya Utsav'. With 2.75 million PIOs, Malaysia is home to the second-largest PIO population in the world.

The MOS will also deliver a key-note address at an International Conference titled 'India-ASEAN Dynamics in the Emerging Indo-Pacific Order: Pathways to Cooperation beyond the Third Decade', organised by the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur in collaboration with the Centre for ASEAN Regionalism University Malaya (CARUM) and Asia Europe Institute (AEI), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a release. He will also interact with leaders of Indian community associations and leading business associations in India and Malaysia.

Following the installation of a new Malaysian government in November 2022, this is the first ministerial visit from India to the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

