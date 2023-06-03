Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan inaugurates first-ever PIO Malaysia Event

Muraleedharan is exploring new avenues of collaboration with the Southeast Asian country towards realising the Enhanced Strategic Partnership which was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 07:50 IST
MoS V Muraleedharan addressing the first-ever PIO Malaysia Event. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MOS_MEA). Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, during his Malaysia visit, jointly inaugurated the first-ever PIO Malaysia Event organised by GOPIO Malaysia together with the Minister of Human Resources of Malaysia on Friday. He also delivered a key-note address at the inaugural session of an International Conference titled 'India-ASEAN Dynamics in the Emerging Indo-Pacific Order: Pathways to Cooperation beyond the Third Decade', organised by the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur in collaboration with the Centre for ASEAN Regionalism University Malaya (CARUM) and Asia Europe Institute (AEI).

During the visit, MoS held bilateral meetings with Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, YB Ramkarpal Singh, Deputy Minister of Prime Minister's Department (Parliamentary Affairs) and Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Muraleedharan also called on YB V Sivakumar, Minister of Human Resources of Malaysia and thanked the Malaysian government for opening all sectors to Indian workers at par with other foreign workers in Malaysia. Both sides discussed issues of interest on labour matters and agreed to expedite the early signing of the bilateral MoU on recruitment, employment and repatriation of workers. The MoS also held interactions with prominent political leaders, a wide spectrum of Indian diaspora associations, captains of industry, and cultural associations at the Indian Community Reception. He held interactions with business leaders at a luncheon meeting hosted by the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia India Business Council. He also interacted with a group of Indian workers in Malaysia.

Muraleedharan also visited the iconic Torana gate, Ramakrishna Mission, Nivedita House and the Gurudwara Saheb Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

