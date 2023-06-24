UAE Minister of State Al Sayegh meets Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon to discuss bilateral cooperation
Both sides expressed their keenness to explore future areas of cooperation of mutual interest and the shared commitment to continue enhancing bilateral ties.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 24 (ANI/WAM): Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State, has met with Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, British Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, and United Nations, to discuss bilateral relations between the UAE and the UK.
Al Sayegh commended bilateral cooperation under the umbrella of the UAE-UK Partnership to Tackle Illicit Financial Flows, through which joint efforts to target money laundering and organised crime continue to produce constructive outcomes.
