Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau are separating

Justin and Sophie both took to their Instagram handles to issue a brief statement regarding their divorce.

ANI | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:58 IST
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (Photo Credit: Instagram/@sophiegregoiretrudeau). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are separating after 18 years of marriage, Canadian broadcaster CTV reported on Wednesday. CTV, is a Canadian English-language terrestrial television network.

Justin and Sophie both took to their Instagram handles to issue a brief statement regarding their divorce. “After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate,” the statement read.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," said Trudeau in his post, which was also shared by Sophie's account. The Trudeaus are asking Canadians to respect the family's privacy at this time for the well-being of their children.

The Trudeaus have three children: Xavier (15), Ella-Grace (14), and Hadrien (9), as per CTV. Meanwhile, the Canada Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a separate statement confirmed that the pair has "signed a legal separation agreement."

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," said PMO spokesperson Alison Murphy in the statement. Trudeau's office said that the PM and Sophie are "focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," and both will have "a constant presence in their children’s lives."

Canadians can expect "to often see the family together, and they plan to be together on vacation, beginning next week," the statement said. The two, as a couple, has had a high public and international profile predating Trudeau's time in elected office, according to CTV.

Justin Trudeau got married on May 28, 2005 in Montreal. After the marriage anniversary after last year, Sophie spoke about the pair navigating "sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between." In the social media post, she acknowledged that long-term relationships can be "challenging in so many ways," as per CTV. In May, earlier this year, PM Trudeau and his wife travelled together to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III, and hosted US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's official visit to Ottawa in March, CTV reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

