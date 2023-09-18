Bangladesh reports highest number of dengue cases in a day

Bangladesh reported 3,122 new dengue cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning, marking the highest number of patients hospitalised in a day due to the vector-borne ailment this year, Dhaka Tribune reported. According to the report, 18 more deaths were recorded during this time from the mosquito-borne disease.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the death count from dengue has hit 822 this year. A total of 849 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital, according to DGHS, Dhaka Tribune reported.

As many as 10,437 dengue patients, including 4066 in Dhaka, are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. To date, the DGHS has reported 167,684 dengue cases this year, with the recoveries numbering 156,425, according to Dhaka Tribune.

However, the number of fatalities this month has already touched 229, with the vector-borne ailment continuing to spread untamed. Bangladesh registered 281 dengue deaths in 2022. It was the highest number of fatalities on record after 179 deaths were recorded in 2019, Dhaka Tribune reported. In 2022, Bangladesh recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries.

Meanwhile, UNICEF said it was extending medical support worth USD 2.25 million to Bangladesh to contain the dengue outbreak, reported Dhaka Tribune. The UN agency will provide urgently needed testing kits and training of professionals, along with other critical supplies and services in the health, water, sanitation, and hygiene sectors, the Tribune reported, adding that the dengue outbreak has now spread to 64 districts. (ANI)

