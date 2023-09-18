Left Menu

120 killed in Afghanistan due to mine explosions last year: Report

A recent study by the Head of Coordination and Mine Clearance in Afghanistan revealed that 120 people lost their lives and another 250 individuals have injuries due to mine explosions and unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A recent study by the Head of Coordination and Mine Clearance in Afghanistan revealed that 120 people lost their lives and another 250 individuals have injuries due to mine explosions and unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan, The Khaama Press reported on Monday. The Khaama Press reported that Afghanistan needs an urgent action plan to mitigate the devastating impact of these lethal hazards.

Nooruddin Rustamkhil, the head of coordination and Mine clearance, said that most of the victims of these incidents are children in the country. He added, "From the beginning of 2023 until now, we have had 207 incidents in Afghanistan, resulting in 372 casualties. Among these, 122 were killed, 250 were wounded, and 224 were children."

Moreover, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) expressed concern over the rising casualties among children due to unexploded ordnance explosions in Afghanistan and emphasized that in 2022, more than a hundred children died or were disabled due to these incidents. Despite ongoing efforts, Afghanistan remains plagued by many casualties, including innocent children, due to unexploded mine explosions. The persistence of this danger underscores the need for sustained international support and resources to address this critical humanitarian issue.

The threat of unexploded mines still lingers in some regions of the country as a grim reminder of past wars and the lack of awareness surrounding these deadly remnants. To safeguard the lives of Afghan citizens, concerted action is imperative to clear these hazards and raise awareness about their dangers. (ANI)

