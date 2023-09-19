Left Menu

Atul Malhari Gotsurve appointed India’s next Ambassador to Mongolia

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Atul Malhari Gotsurve has been appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Mongolia, as per a release issued by the MEA.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 14:29 IST
Atul Malhari Gotsurve appointed India’s next Ambassador to Mongolia
Atul Malhari Gotsurve (File Photo/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Atul Malhari Gotsurve has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Mongolia, as per a release issued by the MEA. He replaces MP Singh as Ambassador. Gotsurve is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Atul M.Gotsurve joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 2004. After completing his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Engineering from Pune, he initially worked as a Lecturer in Civil Engineering in Pune and later as Assistant Director at Central Water Commission, New Delhi, where he was responsible for the design of various dam projects, including in Bhutan. In his career as a diplomat, he has served in the Indian Embassy in Mexico and in Cuba, handling a number of portfolios including political, commercial, trade and investment promotion, culture and consular affairs.

In the Ministry of External Affairs, he has worked in the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Division from 2010-2014 in various capacities. From 2014 to 2017, he worked as the Regional Passport Officer of Pune in the State of Maharashtra. In 2018, he was conferred with the Special Recognition Award by Sarkaritel.com for being one of the Youngest Ambassadors of India. Gotsurve has represented India at several International Conferences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023