Trudeau’s “baseless allegations” put India, Canada ties on thin ice

After the recent "unfounded" accusations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the relationship between India and Canada, two great democracies stand on thin ice, author Dr Jasneet Bhatti wrote in Khalsa Vox. According to the author, the "abrupt declaration that India could have had a hand" in the killing of a Sikh extremist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, is not only "bewildering" but might also signify a "new low in the bilateral relations of these countries".

At its core, this accusation seems to be rooted more in prejudice and less in fact. India's outrage is hardly surprising for a nation that has always championed the fight against terrorism on a global stage. For Canada, however, such a hasty judgment might prove costly. Instead of basing relationships on mutual respect and understanding, Canada's unwarranted support for extremist groups, notably the Khalistan movement, poses a real threat to international collaboration.

To draw an analogy, Canada's stance feels eerily similar to Pakistan's known interference in India's domestic matters. The consistent efforts to undermine and misrepresent India's intentions have been a characteristic feature of Pakistan's approach. By making these baseless allegations, Canada seems to be mirroring that kind of behaviour. Labelling Canada as another Pakistan to India might seem strong, but if Canada continues on this trajectory, it risks being seen in the same light, Khalsa Vox reported.

Notably, India-Canada ties are delicate and have faced tensions in recent years. While nations will undoubtedly have differences in perspectives and policies, making public accusations without substantive proof only serves to exacerbate an already fragile relationship. In a situation like this, such unfounded claims not only strain political and diplomatic ties but also create unwarranted fear and anxiety among the Indian-Canadian community. It's distressing to see such divisions being fuelled further by unsubstantiated statements from the top echelons of the Canadian government, Khalsa Vox reported.

According to the author, the allegations made by Trudeau indeed raise concerns, but not about India's role in Nijjar's assassination. Instead, it raises questions about Canada's intentions and the direction of its foreign policy. It is imperative to ask why Canada is inclined to support extremist narratives without concrete evidence. Also, the image of Canada as a neutral, fair, and principled nation on the international stage is at stake. Isolating India based on shaky ground might lead Canada down a perilous path where it stands alone, having traded a trusted democratic partner for extremist ideologies.

According to the author, it is crucial for Canada to reassess its stance and base its actions and statements on clear evidence, rather than unfounded allegations. Solidarity, mutual respect, and evidence-based decision-making should be the pillars of Canada-India ties. Only by embracing these principles can both nations move towards a better future together, Khalsa Vox reported. (ANI)

