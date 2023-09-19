Left Menu

Research analyst raises human rights violations in Pakistan at UNHRC

Michela Mutovciev, a Research Analyst at Amsterdam-based EFSAS think-tank made her intervention during the Interactive dialogue with the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:47 IST
Research analyst raises human rights violations in Pakistan at UNHRC
Michela Mutovciev, Research Analyst (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A research analyst has raised the violations of human rights and atrocities by the army in Pakistan. Michela Mutovciev, a Research Analyst at Amsterdam-based EFSAS think-tank made her intervention during the Interactive dialogue with the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

She said, "Our organisation would like to express its appreciation for your commitment to the plight of the people of Pakistan, who continue to live under the rule of a Military Establishment operating with impunity. Particularly concerning is its attitude towards all forms of opposition and dissent, targeting human rights advocates, political activists, and journalists, through the practice of forced disappearances, arbitrary detentions, abductions and torture as part of State policy". Mutovciev said although this UN Working Group has examined 800 cases in Pakistan, the country's Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has registered more than 8,000, while Pashtun and Baloch groups claim these to be in tens of thousands.

The research analyst told the UN that these modus operandi have seemingly evolved and even the killing of Pakistani dissidents abroad is not an exception anymore. "Sajid Hussain in Sweden, Karima Baloch in Canada, Arshad Sharif in Kenya and the failed attempt to murder a Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger are cases in point", she said adding that the Pakistani people live in an environment of extreme fear, which the military establishment continues to reinforce.

She later urged for urgent intervention of this Council is crucial to push Pakistan towards the imposition of the rule of law and the democratization of society, guaranteeing an end to enforced disappearances inside and outside the country and the ultimate respect for human rights. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023