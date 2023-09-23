Left Menu

Indian High Commission in London launches ‘Home Away from Home' for fresher students 

Aiming to help the Indian students arriving in the United Kingdom for the September 2023 intake for higher studies, the Indian High Commission in London has launched the ‘Home Away from Home' initiative to assist fresh Indian students arriving in the UK, said a release from Indian High Commission in London.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 17:28 IST
Indian High Commission in London launches ‘Home Away from Home' for fresher students 
Indian High Commission in UK (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Aiming to help the Indian students arriving in the United Kingdom for the September 2023 intake for higher studies, the Indian High Commission in London has launched the 'Home Away from Home' initiative to assist fresh Indian students arriving in the UK, said a release from Indian High Commission in London. Under the initiative, Students can visit special kiosks at the India House (High Commission building) at Aldwych from Sept 26-Oct 9 on weekdays to avail of services like documentation help, consular assistance, opening local bank accounts, and registering with the High Commission for future needs.

The release added that the Complimentary lunch will also be provided as a welcome gesture to students who come for registration. In a post on X the Indian High Commission shared details of its consular assistance. Apart from this, a welcome event on October 10, hosted by the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami will also be organised at the Indian High Commission premises in London, and will also be live-streamed.

The event will allow networking between senior and new students and shall orient new Indian students in the UK and provide helpful information to the newcomers, added the official press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Sunak may ban cigarettes in UK for future generations -The Guardian and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; Su...

 Global
2
Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

Google TAG uncovers 0-day exploit chain targeting iPhones

 Global
3
India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School to offer Joint Degree Programs

India’s Digital Gurukul signs MOU with London’s Al Khalifa Business School t...

 India
4
We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia Mottley says at UN

We can’t keep putting the interest of the few before the lives of many, Mia ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023