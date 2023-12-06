Indian Council for Cultural Relations hosts Knowledge India Visitors Programme

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) organised its first of its kind 'Knowledge India Visitors Programme' from December 4 to 6, to explore the diverse realms of Indian knowledge systems. The programme was organized in New Delhi, "hosting 77 esteemed foreign academicians from 35 countries devoted to exploring the diverse realms of the Indian Knowledge Systems."

The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal. ICCR's initiative brought together Heads of Departments teaching Indology, Buddhist Studies, Sanskrit, Hindi and other Indian languages, Yoga and Ayurveda and Indian dance and music. A special session by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delved into "Building a Bharat Narrative," followed by an interactive session that resonated strongly with the engaged delegates, according to an official statement.

Additionally, the break-out sessions focused on the vital disciplines of Hindi, Sanskrit, Indology, Buddhist studies, Yoga & Ayurveda, and Indian Classical Dance and Music. Academic representatives chaired these sessions, delving into the challenges faced by foreign delegates in propagating Indic studies globally, the statement said.

The outcomes of these sessions will be shared with relevant ministries for future actions and policy-making to foster the learning of Indic studies abroad. In an address during the 'Knowledge India Visitors Programme' organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), the EAM expressed his gratitude for the ICCR's initiative and commended the dedication of the participants to India.

He further underscored the importance of building a comprehensive narrative for 'Bharat', asserting, "Bharat is a statement of independence." Jaishankar began by shedding light on the diverse symbolism of the term 'Bharat' in various domains.

Reflecting on India's role on the global stage, Jaishankar cited the success of India's G20 presidency. He emphasised India's ability to bridge gaps between the East and West, North and South, showcasing a culture that harmonises amidst a deeply divided world. Jaishankar further outlined India's ambitious vision for the future--an 'Amrit Kaal,' a 25-year plan focused on addressing historical challenges and establishing a significant position in the international order.

The ICCR-organised 'Knowledge-India Visitors' Programme' brought together over 80 eminent academicians, mainly heads of departments teaching subjects of Indian Knowledge Systems. This initiative of ICCR fosters cross-cultural dialogue, aiming to elevate the standard of higher learning in Indian knowledge systems on a global scale. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)