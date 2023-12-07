Left Menu

UAE: Dragon Oil signs a charter to decarbonise oil and gas at COP28

Dragon Oil Company signed the "Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter" agreement during the activities of the COP 28 Conference.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:57 IST
UAE: Dragon Oil signs a charter to decarbonise oil and gas at COP28
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): Dragon Oil Company signed the "Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter" agreement during the activities of the COP 28 Conference. The signing of the agreement represents DO's commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere through decarbonisation of the oil and gas industry.

Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil, said, "Dragon Oil is proud to sign the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter agreement during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates. The signing of the agreement indicates that the oil industry, and our company in particular, is moving towards new horizons." for sustainable development." Al-Jarwan added, "This step represents a clear testimony that Dragon Oil realises the importance of increasing measures to support the world's movement towards a future free of greenhouse gas emissions," adding, "Our company is one of the first companies in the world to produce a policy to stop burning gas in its fields, as it succeeded to stop burning of associated gas permanently in Egypt and Iraq during the year 2025, while in Turkmenistan, Dragon Oil will stop burning gas completely by 2027."

He explained that DO, to support achieving this goal, the company's efforts will continue to be action-oriented to help accelerate the energy transition and will invest in future energy systems and other technologies, including negative emissions technologies to contribute to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. The CEO of Dragon Oil expressed the company's pride in this wonderful achievement and its endeavour to achieve the aspirations of the charter, through focused partnerships with key enabling sectors, including technology and service providers, in addition to the financial services sector.

He pointed out that the agreement is in line with the five initiatives launched by the company during the COP 28 activities, which focus on reducing emissions, using solar energy in production fields, protecting the marine environment, preserving coral reefs, maintaining marine platforms, and others. Al-Jarwan pointed out that the company is working on clean alternatives through innovation, such as blue hydrogen, solar energy, stopping gas burning, and other alternatives that support the goal of removing carbon from the oil industry.

He stressed that COP28 is the ideal platform to achieve climate neutrality in light of the qualitative and numerical participation of countries of the world, financial, energy and environmental institutions, and everyone related to climate change. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023