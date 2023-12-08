US forces ready to address threats from Afghanistan: White House

The White House said that US military personnel are ready to address any potential threats to the US arising from Afghanistan. According to a statement by the White House, the US military will also remain vigilant to address the interests that arise inside Afghanistan.

"United States military personnel remain postured outside Afghanistan to address threats to the United States homeland and United States interests that may arise from inside Afghanistan," the White House statement read. Moreover, it also highlighted that the US State Armed Forces are working by, with, and through local partners to defeat ISIS forces in Iraq and Syria.

"As part of a comprehensive strategy to defeat ISIS, the United States Armed Forces are working by, with, and through local partners to conduct operations against ISIS forces in Iraq and Syria and al-Qa'ida in Syria to limit the potential for resurgence of these groups and to mitigate threats to the United States homeland," the statement added. Additionally, the US Army is also present in strategically significant locations in Syria to conduct operations in partnership with local, vetted ground forces to address continuing terrorist threats emanating from Syria.

"United States Armed Forces in Iraq continue to advise, assist, and enable select elements of the Iraqi security forces, including Iraqi Kurdish security forces," it added. Moreover, the US Armed Forces also provide limited support to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation mission in Iraq, adding, "United States Armed Forces, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, remain present in Iraq at the invitation of the Government of Iraq."

Earlier in September, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin marked the conclusion of two years since the end of the war in Afghanistan and said that the US will "continue to push to help resettle our Afghan allies". "We remain deeply committed to supporting the Afghan allies who fought by our sides and to helping those who are now building new lives outside their troubled homeland. We will continue to push to help resettle our Afghan allies, and I am proud that we have welcomed more than 115,000 Afghans who stood by our side to the United States over the past two years," Austin said in an official statement on Thursday.

US soldiers finally left Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, a day before the deadline to wrap up operations in the country. "Throughout America's longest war, our troops showed great courage and compassion. My thoughts today are with all of the brave Americans who answered the call to duty after al-Qaeda's terrorists attacked America--including the Pentagon itself--on September 11, 2001," Austin said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has called it "the longest war in American history". He said that the US completed one of the biggest airlifts in history, with over 1,20,000 people evacuated to safety. (ANI)

