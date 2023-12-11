Left Menu

Pakistan: Court rejects physical remand plea against Fawad Chaudhry

The Anti-Corruption Court rejected the physical remand plea against Pakistan's former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhary, in a graft case.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:37 IST
Pakistan: Court rejects physical remand plea against Fawad Chaudhry
Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Anti-Corruption Court rejected the physical remand plea against Pakistan's former federal minister, Fawad Chaudhary, in a graft case, ARY News reported on Monday. While hearing the plea filed by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, senior judge Ghulam Akbar rejected the physical remand and sent Fawad Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier this year, a local court in Islamabad granted the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) a one-day physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a graft case. ARY News reported, that the former federal minister was presented before the judicial magistrate, where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad on a one-day physical remand under anti-corruption authorities.

During the hearing today, the prosecutor requested the court grant a five-day remand of the accused which was rejected by the court. Last month, Fawad Chaudhry, who left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife Hiba Chaudhry said. "Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place," she added.

In January, Fawad was arrested for publicly threatening the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, has been granted B-class facilities in jail, according to The Nation. Chief Commissioner Anwarul Haq appeared before the High Court in a lawsuit concerning Fawad Chaudhry's prison amenities, as per a court order. The Chief Commissioner gave an implementation report on Fawad Chaudhry's requests during the court hearing.

According to the report, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been given B-class jail accommodations and is allowed to speak with his family and solicitors per the court's orders, The Nation reported. The Nation is an English-language daily newspaper based in Lahore, Pakistan.

Chief Commissioner Anwarul Haq appeared before the High Court in a lawsuit concerning Wawad Chaudhry's prison amenities, as per a court order. Furthermore, the court authorised Fawad Chaudhry and his wife to have a private meeting on the jail grounds.

In the course of the discussion with the Deputy Superintendent of Jail, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb underscored the necessity of furnishing Fawad Chaudhry with medical services in compliance with the jail manual, according to The Nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023