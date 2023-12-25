UK King Charles III calls for compassion amid world conflicts in Christmas address

Britain's King Charles III has called for compassion in the face of the global conflict as the war between Israel and Hamas as well as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, CNN reported. In his second Christmas broadcast as UK monarch, King Charles reflected on the past 12 months and emphasised that the core element of the Christian faith is treating others as you would want to be treated. The Christmas message was shot in the Centre Room in Buckingham Palace, which leads onto its famous balcony overlooking the Queen Victoria Memorial and The Mall.

King Charles said, "At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other." He said, "The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: 'do to others as you would have them do to you.'" While sharing a short clip of his Christmas message on X, the official account of The Royal Family stated, "At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the World, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. " Today, in his annual Christmas Broadcast, His Majesty has spoken of compassion for others."

In his address, he also spoke about the environment. The 75-year-old monarch, who has been a passionate advocate of green issues recently spoke at the COP28 climate summit in UAE. While King Charles III delivered the Christmas address, a replantable Christmas tree, adorned with sustainable decorations made using wood, glass, paper, pinecones and dried oranges could be seen over the monarch's shoulder, according to CNN report.

He said, "Over this past year my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another - going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do: at work and at home; within and across communities." Britain's King paid tribute to the "selfless army of volunteers" who support their communities and called them the "essential backbone of our society." King Charles said he and his wife were "delighted" by the presence of community representatives during the coronation congregation in May.

He said, "Their presence meant so much to us both and emphasized the meaning of coronation itself: above all, a call to us all to serve one another; to love and care for all." The footage of the coronation service and balcony appearance was shown while the King delivered his Christmas address. In the Christmas message, King Charles acknowledged other faiths, noting that many of the "great religions of the world" celebrate festivals with a special meal. He further said that they are "a chance for family and friends to come together across generations; the act of sharing food adding to conviviality and togetherness." He ended his Christmas message by thanking "all who are serving one another" and all who are "caring for our common home."

King Charles and Queen Camilla were shown visiting a surplus food distribution centre outside London as they launched the Coronation Food Project in November. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children, were seen helping scouts during celebrations over coronation weekend, CNN reported. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were seen attending events in Scotland. Meanwhile, Princess Royal Anne was shown visiting the Household Division of Coldstream Guards at Wellington Barracks after overnight rehearsals for the coronation weekend, according to CNN report.

Earlier on Monday, the King led the royal family as they walked to St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for their annual Christmas Day service. Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival. (ANI)

