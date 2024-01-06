Indian Embassy in Kathmandu shares glimpse of Jaishankar's visit to Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu provided insights into the two-day visit of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Nepal, highlighting the Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) signed and initiatives undertaken during his stay. Commencing on January 4, EAM Jaishankar embarked on his first visit of 2024, initiating discussions with Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel in Kathmandu.

Later in the day, he called on Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu on Thursday and shared views on Nepal-India bilateral relations on Thursday. Further, he met with his counterpart, NP Saud, on Thursday and co-chaired the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission.

Discussions encompassed various facets of the Nepal-India relationship, spanning economic relations, connectivity, trade and transit, and power and water resources. Both ministers signed four agreements during the joint commission meeting.

Agreements were signed on the implementation of high-impact community development projects, long-term power trade, cooperation in renewable energy development, and Munal satellite. The two countries also jointly inaugurated three cross-border transmission lines.

They further inaugurated three 132 kV cross-border transmission lines between India and Nepal and handed over the 5th Tranche of Earthquake Relief Supply. Jaishankar later met with former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, K P Sharma Oli, and Madhav Kumar Nepal and held discussions of the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Pleased to meet former PM @SherBDeuba today. Discussed the progress in India-Nepal ties. Value his continued support of our growing engagement," the EAM wrote on 'X'. Later in the day, EAM also met with the members of Parliament, Mahanth Thakur, Upendra Yadav and CK Raut.

Jaishankar during his visit, also interacted with the Nepal National Cricket Team and Cricket Association of Nepal, the video showed. On the second day, Jaishankar visited the Pashupatinath Temple, where he offered prayers for the well-being of both nations.He stated that he prayed for the well-being of the people of Nepal and India and the ties between the two nations.

Before departing for India, he inaugurated the new Tribhuvan University Central Library building and inaugurated 58 reconstruction projects after the 2015 earthquake. It consisted of "200 prefabricated houses, 1200 blankets, 150 tents and 2000 sleeping bags for the earthquake-affected people in Nepal," the statement said.

"Out of the 200 prefabricated houses, 20 were handed over today and the remaining shall be handed over in various tranches over the next few weeks," it added. EAM further announced that the Indian government will provide a financial assistance package of approximately NPR 1000 crores to Nepal to provide further support following the recent earthquake in Jajarkot, Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a press statement.

Further, on Friday, he said that bilateral ties between India and Nepal witnessed a real transformation in recent years, with significant strides made in various sectors. (ANI)

