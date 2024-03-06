World Uyghur Congress raises concerns over China's attempt to repress Uyghurs

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), an international Uyghur rights organisation, on Tuesday, raised concerns over China's attempts to repress the Uyghur community, the WUC said in a statement. Citing reports from the international media, the WUC statement highlighted that on February 20, the authorities in Turkiye arrested six individuals suspected of spying and gathering information related to prominent figures of the Uyghur community and associated organisations in Turkiye.

According to World Uyghur Congress President, Dolkun Isa, "The recent arrests made in Turkiye exemplify China's diverse methods of carrying out transnational repression against Uyghurs in the diaspora. From my own experience, I can say that China's long arm reaches far beyond its borders and it can easily do so, as the CCP has not been held accountable for its actions." The World Uyghur Congress expressed concern and raised caution regarding China's transnational repression against Uyghurs.

"The Chinese government's expanding reach beyond its borders poses a growing danger to Uyghurs worldwide and threatens their fundamental rights. Furthermore, this violates domestic and international law, as well as state sovereignty," the statement said. The WUC in its statement further noted that CCP targets Uyghur human rights defenders, journalists, political activists and regular members of the diaspora, through the "use of physical attacks, such as assault, kidnappings, unlawful deportations and digital attacks such as espionage, cyber-attacks and online and telephonic harassment or blackmailing, to try to force Uyghurs into silence."

The WUC press statement stated that around 50,000 people from the Uyghur community live in Turkiye and are vulnerable to Chinese state coercion. Quoting a report of SafeGuard Defenders WUC, it said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had established a transnational network in Turkiye for spying on Uyghurs involved in the state police and Neighbourhood Working Groups.

The Chinese police coerce Uyghur individuals into serving as informants, remaining silent on the Uyghur genocide, or participating in pro-China propaganda efforts, the report claimed. Elaborating upon CCP's spying methods further, the WUC stated that the Chinese government through proxies, including defamation and disinformation campaigns against prominent Uyghur leaders, activists and organisations who are at particular risk.

Modern technology is also providing tools to the CCP to expand its reach, reported the Uyghur Human Rights Project. According to the statement, these practices of transnational repression, are not limited to the victims only but also affect a wider community.

Uyghurs, fearing harassment and threats from the CCP, very often experience depression, withdraw from activism, and sever ties with their families in East Turkistan and local communities. The loss of community and cultural connections, in particular, has detrimental effects on their mental health and well-being. (ANI)

