PoJK poet challenges Pakistani authorities in Islamabad HC

Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmad Farhad Shah, who was allegedly abducted by Pakistani authorities several days ago, recited poetry of resistance against Pakistani oppression in Islamabad High Court despite being in chains.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:18 IST
PoJK writer Ahmed Farhad Shah. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmad Farhad Shah, who was allegedly abducted by Pakistani authorities several days ago, recited poetry of resistance against Pakistani oppression in Islamabad High Court despite being in chains. The footage which surfaced on social media showed him reciting his own couplet in court. Shah was reportedly abducted by Pakistan's intelligence services ISI and subjected to forced disappearance.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had demanded Shah's immediate release after he was reportedly taken from his home on May 15. On the same day, Shah's wife lodged a petition with the Islamabad High Court, urging authorities to find and bring him to court and to identify, investigate, and prosecute those accountable for his disappearance. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was later informed that the missing Ahmed Farhad Shah was in the custody of Dhirkot police in PoJK and subsequently, Farhad was recovered 15 days after disappearing.

The 38-year-old Ahmad who belongs to the Bagh district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, is well-known for openly criticizing both the influential establishment and military of Pakistan. Recently, he reported on the protests and violence in Muzaffarabad. For decades, countless journalists, activists, and civil society members in Pakistan and its occupied regions have been vocal against the oppression of the establishment. Journalists particularly have encountered numerous obstacles, including censorship and restrictions on travel within the country. Ahmad Farhad's abduction and subsequent court appearance are emblematic of the broader challenges faced by journalists and activists in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an area rife with political tensions and human rights concerns. Pakistan's intelligence agencies have been accused of involvement in forced disappearances and suppression of dissenting voices in the occupied regions. Such actions are part of a broader strategy to maintain control over the occupied territories and silence opposition. (ANI)

