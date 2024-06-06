Zelenskyy invites PM Modi to visit Ukraine, both discuss Global Peace Summit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended a warm invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine at "a convenient time". The invitation came during a phone conversation between the two leaders, where Zelenskyy congratulated PM Modi on his recent election victory and wished for the swift formation of the government.

"I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory. I wished him a speedy formation of the government and continued productive work for the benefit of the Indian people. We discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit," said Zelenskyy in a post on X. Expressing his desire for continued productive collaboration for the benefit of the Indian people, President Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of India's participation at the upcoming Global Peace Summit.

Emphasising the significance of India's engagement at the highest level, Zelenskyy sought Modi's commitment to contribute to discussions aimed at promoting peace and stability on the global stage. "We rely on India's participation at the highest level. I also invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine at a convenient time," Zelenskyy's post added.

Earlier, thanking Zelenskyy after he congratulated him on the third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said India will continue to support peace, security, and prosperity for everyone in the region. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you President @ZelenskyyUa. India will continue to support peace, security and prosperity for everyone in the region."

PM Modi is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the parliamentary elections. The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term. Zelenskyy also said that everyone in the world recognizes India's role in global affairs and is "looking forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"India and Ukraine share common values and a rich history. May our partnership continue to thrive, bringing progress and mutual understanding for our nations. Everyone in the world recognizes the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," he added. Notably, in April, Switzerland Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis announced that Switzerland would host a high-level international conference in June with more than 100 countries invited to help chart a path towards peace in Ukraine after more than two years of war.

In May, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India had received an invitation from the Swiss side, but the decision regarding participation is still pending. "We have received an invitation from the Swiss side. we are yet to decide on participation," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)