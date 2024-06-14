Left Menu

PoJK: Pallandri protests demand release of Kashmiri activists

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 20:13 IST
Protests in Pallandri in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Photo Credit: Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan/FB). Image Credit: ANI
The region of Pallandri in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) witnessed a significant protest organised by activists of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The demonstration aimed to voice opposition against the reported torture, use of excessive force, and arrests of Kashmiri activists. The protesters vehemently demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detained individuals.

In recent times, PoJK has seen a surge in the detention of Kashmiri activists, prompting widespread concern and calls for their release. These arrests have elicited strong reactions from the local populace and drawn attention from human rights organisations.

The motives behind these detentions vary, ranging from political dissent to advocating for the rights of Kashmiris. Such actions highlight the broader issues concerning freedom of expression and civil liberties in the region. The protests organised by JAAC serve as significant expressions of dissent and activism against perceived injustices in PoJK. JAAC, a political organisation championing various rights and causes, has effectively mobilised residents to voice their grievances through demonstrations and rallies.

However, the detention of Kashmiri activists is just one aspect of a larger pattern of human rights abuses in the region. Activists, journalists, and political opponents critical of the government have reportedly faced harassment, intimidation, and arbitrary arrests. There have also been allegations of censorship and media restrictions in PoJK, further exacerbating concerns about the state of civil liberties in the region. (ANI)

