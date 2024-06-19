Pakistan: Swimming banned, section 144 imposed in coastal areas of Karachi

The Sindh government has enforced Section 144 in Karachi's coastal areas, prohibiting swimming in the sea during Eid ul Adha holidays, ARY News reported. The ban is a preventive measure taken by the authorities, and beachgoers are being requested to comply and refrain from going into the sea.

According to ARY News, reasonable precautions are being taken particularly to protect the lives of picnickers who visit beaches to celebrate the occasion, officials confirmed. The District South Police confirmed that officers are deployed at the beach to stop people from entering the sea.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) engages locale organizations to issue arranges in broad daylight intrigue that may put a restriction on an action for a particular timeframe. Such a boycott is upheld by the police who enroll cases under area 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for infringement of the boycott. Segment 188 conveys the greatest punishment of a half year in jail or a fine or both, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, more than 1,200 people were taken to hospitals across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during Eid ul Adha holidays, primarily due to excessive eating and ailments related to it, The Express Tribune reported. In Peshawar, 610 gastroenteritis cases were recorded during the past 24 hours. The majority of these cases were attributed to overeating and consumption of excessive meat, according to Mohammad Asim, spokesperson for Lady Reading Hospital.

Around 500 people were admitted due to traffic accidents during the same period. According to Expres Tribune, in Punjab, the province's six major public hospitals recorded a total of 2,200 patients during the Eid ul Adha holidays. Among these, 180 cases were related to gastroenteritis, diarrhea, and abdominal pain complaints.

Similarly, Jinnah Hospital in Lahore treated more than 130 patients, while Services Hospital, Ganga Ram, and Mayo Hospital each admitted more than 100 patients. Medical experts have advised citizens to consume meat moderately and avoid overeating during Eid ul Adha celebrations. (ANI)

