Gopal Baglay appointed as India's next high commissioner to Nauru

Gopal Baglay has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Nauru, with residence in Canberra, the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 11:08 IST
New Indian High Commissioner to Nauru, Gopal Baglay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gopal Baglay has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Nauru, with residence in Canberra, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Sunday. According to MEA, Baglay is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer of the 1992 batch. Presently, the diplomat is serving as India's High Commissioner to Australia. He is expected to take up his new assignment shortly.

The MEA, in a press release, stated, "Gopal Baglay (IFS: 1992), presently High Commissioner of India to Australia, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner to the Republic of Nauru, with residence in Canberra. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly." Gopal Baglay also served as India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka and as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, according to India's High Commission in Sri Lanka.

Before that, he served in various capacities in the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, including as the official spokesperson of the Ministry, joint secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran) Division, director in the External Affairs Minister's Office and in the United Nations Division and deputy secretary looking after Eastern and Central Europe. Baglay has also served as the deputy high commissioner of India in Pakistan, counsellor for Press, Information and Culture in the Embassy of India, Nepal and in other diplomatic capacities from 1994-2002 in Ukraine, Moscow and London. (ANI)

