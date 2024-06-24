Pak: After former Sindh governor Zubair Umar, another key PML-N leader quits party

Left Menu

Days after former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair ended decades-long association with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), another prominent leader of the party has called it quits, revealing the internal rift in the party, according to ARY News.

Days after former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair ended decades-long association with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), another prominent leader of the party has called it quits, revealing the internal rift in the party, according to ARY News. Citing details, ARY News reported that former federal minister and Senator, Abbas Khan Afridi, announced on Sunday to quit PML-N as well as politics.

"I am quitting PML-N as well as politics," he said. He further added that he will not join any political party in the future, as his politics ended with his leader, Nawaz Sharif, according to ARY News. Abbas Khan Afridi, as a PML-N candidate, ran for elections in 2024 from Kohat. Pointing to the political scenario of Pakistan, he said that politics in the country is based on lies, and only hypocrites are capable of holding public office.

ECP findings show that Shehryar Afridi, the independent candidate supported by the PTI, won the seat of NA-35 with 128,491 votes, 71,307 more than the next-place candidate, Abbas Khan Afridi of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), who received 57,184 votes, according to ARY News. Before this, he was Nawaz Sharif's third-term federal minister for textiles.

In 2013, Abbas Afridi ranked as the second highest tax payer in the nation. (ANI)

