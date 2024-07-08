Left Menu

Netanyahu's Tactical Push Brings Hamas Back to Negotiation Table

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed responsibility for bringing Hamas to negotiations through continued military operations in Gaza, ensuring Israel's security conditions are met without ceasing hostilities until all objectives are achieved.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Sunday announced that his determined policy on continuing military actions in Gaza has compelled Hamas to return to the negotiation table. The terrorist group, Hamas, currently holds several Israelis hostage in Gaza.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated, 'Netanyahu's firm stance against calls to halt Israel Defence Forces (IDF) operations in Rafah is what pushed Hamas to agree to negotiate.' The PMO added that Netanyahu remains insistent on the principles agreed upon by Israel, which encompass the resumption of military actions until all war objectives are accomplished.

The terms include preventing weapons smuggling from Egypt to Gaza and ensuring that armed terrorists do not return to the northern Gaza Strip. The objective is to maximize the number of living hostages released from Hamas captivity. The PMO mentioned that President Biden has welcomed Israel's agreed-upon plan, emphasizing it allows for the return of hostages without compromising other war objectives.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

