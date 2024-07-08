Sindhi Foundation Demands International Action for Abducted Minor at UN Protest

The Sindhi Foundation held a protest at the iconic Broken Chair in front of the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, urging international intervention for the release of Priya Kumari, a minor girl missing for three years from Pakistan's Sindh province. The demonstration was timed to coincide with the 56th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Munawar 'Sufi' Laghari, Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, articulated the urgency of Kumari's case. 'I travelled all the way from Washington, DC to Switzerland for Priya Kumari. She was forcefully disappeared three years ago when she was just seven. Speculations point to Sindh's feudal lords and even the Pakistani military. Why are our daughters being taken?' he questioned. Laghari also disclosed plans for future protests in Toronto, the UK, and the United States, calling on the global community for support.

Maqbool Channa, a UK-based Sindhi political activist, also participated, criticizing the Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency, the ISI. 'Everyone knows Priya Kumari was kidnapped by the Shah family, yet nobody acts. We urge the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to take responsibility. Is her disappearance ignored because she is a poor Hindu?' Channa said. The Sindhi Foundation also submitted a letter to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, seeking an independent investigation into Priya Kumari's disappearance.

