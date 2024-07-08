Left Menu

PM Modi's Historic Two-Nation Tour: Strengthening Ties with Russia and Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a landmark trip to Moscow and Vienna, aiming to reinforce India's diplomatic ties with Russia and Austria. Highlights include meetings with President Putin, community events, and discussions on bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:40 IST
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Moscow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a two-day official visit, following an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. Modi was welcomed by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov.

In an unusual protocol gesture, Manturov, who holds a senior position compared to the Deputy Prime Minister usually assigned such duties, accompanied Modi to his hotel in the same car. Scheduled meetings between Modi and Putin are set to take place today. Modi will also engage with the Indian community in Moscow on Tuesday.

The Indian diaspora in Moscow eagerly anticipated Modi's visit. Savika, an enthusiastic member, expressed her excitement at the rare chance to see Modi in person. Similarly, Anshika Singh, a longtime resident of Moscow, shared her honor and excitement about meeting the Prime Minister. Others, like Sidhu and Abir Imtiaz, echoed these sentiments, expressing pride and gratitude for the meeting opportunity.

PM Modi is on a broader two-nation visit, first to Russia and then to Austria. The trip aims to deepen long-standing ties with Russia, covering areas such as energy, security, trade, and culture. Modi and Putin, having met 16 times over the past decade, will engage in extensive discussions on bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

In Austria, Modi will meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years. Modi's visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Austria, offering a significant opportunity to enhance bilateral ties and address global geopolitical challenges.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

