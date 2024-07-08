Historic Visit: PM Modi to Strengthen Indo-Austrian Relations After 41 Years

Indian ambassador to Austria Shambhu Kumaran on Monday emphasized the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vienna, stating it will inject much-needed dynamism into the Indo-Austrian relationship. Modi's visit marks the first prime ministerial trip in 41 years, following Indira Gandhi's visit in 1983.

This visit, one of Modi's first after his third re-election, is highly anticipated by Austrian officials interested in his perspectives on global issues. Kumaran highlighted the visit's potential to revitalize high-level political engagement and advance the bilateral relationship, especially as both nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties.

Kumaran noted that the India-Austria partnership spans multiple dimensions, including significant business and technology collaborations, and a growing Indian community in Austria. Additionally, there is increasing Austrian interest in Indian cultural practices such as Yoga and Ayurveda.

Discussing focus areas for bilateral relations, Kumaran identified infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy, and clean technologies as key sectors. He also pointed to an ongoing startup bridge fostering innovation and cooperation in digital technologies. During his visit, Modi will hold extensive talks with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, meet President Alexander Van der Bellen, and interact with Austrian CEOs and an Indian business delegation.

Modi will also address the Indian community in Austria. His visit to Austria follows a two-day trip to Russia, where he met Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov in Moscow. Reflecting on the Austria visit, Modi expressed eagerness to engage with Austrian leadership and business leaders to explore trade and investment opportunities, underscoring Austria's role as a steadfast democratic partner.

