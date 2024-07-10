BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat: Strengthening Regional Ties in New Delhi

Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the significance of Dhungyel's visit in fortifying the bond of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan.

In a social media post, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed a warm welcome to Dhungyel, highlighting the visit's potential to enhance regional cooperation. Jaiswal similarly noted that U Than Swe received a cordial reception, with discussions poised to focus on fostering a prosperous, connected, and secure Bay of Bengal region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host the retreat, scheduled for July 11-12, which marks the second edition of the event. The MEA stated that this gathering provides Foreign Ministers from BIMSTEC countries a chance to discuss, in an informal setting, ways to enhance cooperation in security, connectivity, trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts within the Bay of Bengal region.

The inaugural retreat took place in Bangkok on July 17, 2023. BIMSTEC, established on June 6, 1997, brings together seven South and Southeast Asian nations for multi-faceted cooperation. Initially founded as BIST-EC, the organization was renamed once Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal joined.

