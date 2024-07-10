Left Menu

BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat: Strengthening Regional Ties in New Delhi

Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister U Than Swe arrived in New Delhi for the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. The event, hosted by India's MEA, aims to broaden cooperation among BIMSTEC members in security, connectivity, and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:49 IST
BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat: Strengthening Regional Ties in New Delhi
Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel (left), Myanmar's Deputy PM U Than Swe arrive in Delhi (right) (Image Credit: X/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Bhutan's Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister U Than Swe arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the significance of Dhungyel's visit in fortifying the bond of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan.

In a social media post, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed a warm welcome to Dhungyel, highlighting the visit's potential to enhance regional cooperation. Jaiswal similarly noted that U Than Swe received a cordial reception, with discussions poised to focus on fostering a prosperous, connected, and secure Bay of Bengal region.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host the retreat, scheduled for July 11-12, which marks the second edition of the event. The MEA stated that this gathering provides Foreign Ministers from BIMSTEC countries a chance to discuss, in an informal setting, ways to enhance cooperation in security, connectivity, trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts within the Bay of Bengal region.

The inaugural retreat took place in Bangkok on July 17, 2023. BIMSTEC, established on June 6, 1997, brings together seven South and Southeast Asian nations for multi-faceted cooperation. Initially founded as BIST-EC, the organization was renamed once Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal joined.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024