Israel's Defense Minister Hosts Senior Biden Advisor Amid Northern Border Tensions

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with Biden's Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein to discuss the volatile security situation on Israel's northern border. The discussions emphasized military action against Hezbollah and highlighted the importance of U.S. support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 09:56 IST
Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant (Image Credit: X/@yoavgallant). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hosted Amos Hochstein, Senior Advisor to President Biden, at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. They discussed the deteriorating security situation on Israel's northern border and strategies to ensure the safe return of residents evacuated due to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

During the meeting, Gallant and IDF officials presented a summary of recent IDF operations against Hezbollah. Gallant stressed that options for a negotiated agreement are dwindling as Hezbollah grows increasingly aligned with Hamas.

Consequently, Minister Gallant declared that military action appears to be the only viable solution to secure the return of northern communities. He underscored the importance of U.S. support for Israel's right to self-defense and reaffirmed Israel's dedication to the safety of its northern citizens. Gallant also thanked Advisor Hochstein for his efforts towards resolving the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

