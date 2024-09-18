Left Menu

75 Years of Diplomatic Relations: India and Romania Unveil Commemorative Stamps

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Romanian Ambassador Daniela-Mariana Sezonov, released commemorative stamps in New Delhi to mark 75 years of India-Romania diplomatic relations. The event underscores the enduring partnership and shared values since diplomatic ties began in 1948.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:16 IST
Commemorative stamps celebrate 75 years of India-Romania diplomatic relations. (Photo: X/ @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally unveiled India-Romania joint commemorative stamps on Wednesday to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The event, held in New Delhi, saw the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Romanian Ambassador to India, Daniela-Mariana Sezonov.

Jaishankar, speaking on social media platform X, emphasized that the stamps symbolize the robust friendship and cooperation between India and Romania. He added that these stamps are a fitting homage to the 75 years of diplomatic engagement dating back to 1948. The Ministry of External Affairs issued an official press release acknowledging the stamps as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared values shaping India-Romania relations over the decades.

The release coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th year of their extensive partnership, as noted in a Joint Declaration earlier this year. Jaishankar also highlighted Romania's strategic importance in India-Europe relations and discussed measures to enhance connectivity, including the proposed India-Middle-East-Europe corridor. Union Minister Scindia and Ambassador Sezonov reiterated the significance of such milestones in reinforcing historical and cultural ties. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

