75 Years of Diplomatic Relations: India and Romania Unveil Commemorative Stamps

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar formally unveiled India-Romania joint commemorative stamps on Wednesday to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The event, held in New Delhi, saw the presence of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Romanian Ambassador to India, Daniela-Mariana Sezonov.

Jaishankar, speaking on social media platform X, emphasized that the stamps symbolize the robust friendship and cooperation between India and Romania. He added that these stamps are a fitting homage to the 75 years of diplomatic engagement dating back to 1948. The Ministry of External Affairs issued an official press release acknowledging the stamps as a testament to the enduring partnership and shared values shaping India-Romania relations over the decades.

The release coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th year of their extensive partnership, as noted in a Joint Declaration earlier this year. Jaishankar also highlighted Romania's strategic importance in India-Europe relations and discussed measures to enhance connectivity, including the proposed India-Middle-East-Europe corridor. Union Minister Scindia and Ambassador Sezonov reiterated the significance of such milestones in reinforcing historical and cultural ties. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)