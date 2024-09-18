WHO Calls for Stronger Policies to Combat Obesity, NCDs in South-East Asia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on South-East Asian countries to intensify efforts in promoting healthy diets and physical activity in response to increasing rates of obesity, overweight, and non-communicable diseases (NCDs). WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Saima Wazed emphasized the urgency of these measures during the inauguration of a regional meeting targeted at 'Promoting healthy diets and food environments, and physical activity through policies and enabling environments.'

Wazed noted that the region has seen a troubling rise in metabolic disorders across all age groups, fueling a surge in NCDs such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. "These conditions now account for nearly two-thirds of deaths in our region," she said. Alarming statistics reveal that 5 million children under five and 37.3 million aged 5 to 19 are overweight.

The rise in unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles is attributed to rapid urbanization and economic growth. The Region's obesity crisis threatens the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which among its goals, aims to reduce premature mortality from NCDs by one-third through preventive measures and increased physical activity.

"Achieving these targets requires more than individual behavior change; it calls for enabling environments that support healthier choices," stressed Wazed. Regulatory frameworks that ensure healthier food options in schools, workplaces, and digital spaces, along with safe recreational areas, are essential. Fiscal measures should incentivize healthy diets.

WHO's evidence-based 'best buy' recommendations outline actionable strategies. These include school and workplace regulations to reduce unhealthy diets, community-driven initiatives, and better access to healthy food and physical activity, especially for disadvantaged groups. The Global Action Plan for Physical Activity (GAPPA) provides further guidance, addressing cultural limitations that restrict participation, particularly among women and girls.

Some countries in the region have made significant strides with food labeling regulations, trans fat bans, and sugar-sweetened beverage taxes. However, more concerted action is necessary. The regional meeting brings together experts and stakeholders from various sectors to discuss enhancing multi-sectoral collaboration in combating these health challenges.

"We must overcome challenges such as lack of coordination and commercial lobbying," Wazed said. "By collaborating across sectors, we can enhance national coordination, build governmental capacity, and receive civil society's support. Together, we can progress towards healthier communities."

(With inputs from agencies.)