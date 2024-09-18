Dalai Lama's Long Life Prayer Attracts Thousands to Dharamshala

Thousands gathered at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, in Dharamshala to offer long life prayers for the 14th Dalai Lama. The event, organized by the Tibetan Women's Association and ex-students of CST Dalhousie and Lhasa Districts, saw over 5,000 attendees, including foreigners from across the globe.

Participants expressed immense joy and honor. Tashi Palmo from TWA noted, 'It's a lifetime opportunity for every Tibetan.' Tenzin Yingsel, another TWA official, added, 'I am feeling very happy and blessed, as it's a memorable day for me.'

Karma Yeshi, chairman of the Tibetan Public Service Commission and an ex-student of CST Dalhousie, emphasized the significance of the event. 'People from all over the world have gathered here. It is a very important event for all of us,' he told ANI. Recently, the Dalai Lama conducted a teaching session attended by 5,000 people, focusing on peace, love, and compassion.

