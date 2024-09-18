India Appoints New Ambassadors to Morocco, Albania, Congo, and Bolivia

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that Sanjay Rana has been appointed as the new Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Morocco. Rana, a 1996 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as the Ambassador to Bulgaria and is expected to assume his new role shortly.

Replacing Rajesh Vaishnaw, Rana will soon take charge of the assignment. Meanwhile, Ravindra Prasad Jaiswal has been named as India's next Ambassador to the Republic of Albania. Jaiswal, a 1999 batch IFS officer, is currently Joint Secretary in the Ministry and will also take up his new responsibilities shortly.

In another significant appointment, V Venkataraman has been designated as the next Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Furthermore, Rohitkumar R Vadhwana, a 2010 batch IFS officer and the current Deputy High Commissioner in Nairobi, will become the next Ambassador to Bolivia.

