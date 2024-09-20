Activists Slam Pakistan for Human Rights Violations in Occupied Territories

Activists have voiced grave concerns over Pakistan's alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), comparing the situation to slavery. Members of the National Equality Party for Jammu Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan and Ladakh (NEPJKGBL) highlighted these issues during a recent press conference in Geneva.

During the conference, members condemned Pakistan's federal government for its reported brutal measures aimed at maintaining control over these regions. These allegations add to the ongoing international criticism of Pakistan's human rights record, particularly regarding its handling of dissent, freedom of expression, and minority treatment.

Professor Sajjad Raja, Chairperson of NEPJKGBL, cited numerous United Nations resolutions demanding Pakistan's withdrawal from PoGB and PoJK. Despite having signed these treaties, Pakistan has allegedly continued its occupation for political gain. Hafiz-ur Rehman, another NEPJKGBL member, described the deprivation of political, social, and civil rights in occupied territories, mentioning peaceful protests against unfair taxes being violently suppressed by Pakistani forces, resulting in the deaths of three young activists.

