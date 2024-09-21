Left Menu

Biden Hosts Quad Summit at His Alma Mater Archmere Academy in Delaware

US President Joe Biden, hosting the Quad Summit at his high school alma mater Archmere Academy, welcomes Prime Ministers of Japan, India, and Australia. Students are excited to witness global leaders, reflecting on the importance of the summit for international cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:57 IST
Archmere Academy to play host for Quad Summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden has chosen a significant venue for this year's Quad Summit: his former high school, Archmere Academy, in his home state Delaware. The summit will see leaders from Japan, India, and Australia convening on its historic patio.

According to the school, Biden, an alumnus of Archmere Academy, graduated in 1961, was the President of his Junior and Senior Class, and represented Delaware in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009. The school will host the international leaders at its distinguished campus.

Students at Archmere are eager to witness the event. Indian student Vinay Kumar from Wilmington University expressed pride over PM Modi's visit. Archmere student Aidan Mahoney and Patrick Bellew, whose father knew Biden's late son Beau, shared their excitement.

The summit, critical for fostering an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, follows the fifth edition in Hiroshima, Japan. PM Modi described the Quad as a key group of like-minded countries focused on peace and prosperity. Australian PM Anthony Albanese emphasized the common objective of peace and stability shared by the participating democracies.

President Biden is also expected to host personal meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the summit, supplementing the official proceedings with a dinner for all leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

