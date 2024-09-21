Biden Hosts Quad Summit at His Alma Mater Archmere Academy in Delaware

President Joe Biden has chosen a significant venue for this year's Quad Summit: his former high school, Archmere Academy, in his home state Delaware. The summit will see leaders from Japan, India, and Australia convening on its historic patio.

According to the school, Biden, an alumnus of Archmere Academy, graduated in 1961, was the President of his Junior and Senior Class, and represented Delaware in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009. The school will host the international leaders at its distinguished campus.

Students at Archmere are eager to witness the event. Indian student Vinay Kumar from Wilmington University expressed pride over PM Modi's visit. Archmere student Aidan Mahoney and Patrick Bellew, whose father knew Biden's late son Beau, shared their excitement.

The summit, critical for fostering an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, follows the fifth edition in Hiroshima, Japan. PM Modi described the Quad as a key group of like-minded countries focused on peace and prosperity. Australian PM Anthony Albanese emphasized the common objective of peace and stability shared by the participating democracies.

President Biden is also expected to host personal meetings with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Indian PM Narendra Modi during the summit, supplementing the official proceedings with a dinner for all leaders.

