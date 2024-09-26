Left Menu

Left Parties Accuse Israel of 'Genocidal War', Plan October 7 Protests

The Left parties have accused Israel of conducting a 'genocidal war' in Gaza and announced demonstrations on October 7. They demand an immediate ceasefire and urge the Indian government to advocate for a two-state solution. The International Court of Justice also flagged possible genocide by Israel.

26-09-2024
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Left parties in India have accused Israel of a 'genocidal war' in Gaza and plan demonstrations on October 7 to demand an immediate ceasefire. They also urge the Indian government to push for a two-state solution. A press release from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party noted that October 7 marks one year since Israel's war in Gaza began.

The press release detailed the humanitarian crisis, stating that Israel's retaliatory attacks against Hamas have resulted in around 42,000 Palestinian deaths, including women and children. Residential buildings, schools, and hospitals have also been targeted. The medical journal The Lancet estimates the death toll could surpass 85,000.

The International Court of Justice termed Israel's actions as possible genocide in January and urged Israel to cease military operations in Gaza. Left parties also accused Israel of ongoing attacks in the occupied West Bank and escalating conflicts into Lebanon using mass communication systems.

Millions globally have protested against what they term as Israel's 'genocidal war', calling for an end to the violence. The Left parties aim to rally support for a ceasefire, halt Indian arms exports to Israel, and advocate for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

