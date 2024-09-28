Dubai Crown Prince Enhances UAE-Uzbekistan Ties in Landmark Visit

Dubai, UAE [September 28] (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, wrapped up his significant visit to Uzbekistan, marking a major advancement in UAE-Uzbekistan relations. He engaged in key discussions with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and senior government leaders.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the robust friendship between the nations. He emphasized their commitment to not only strengthening bilateral ties but also fostering new avenues of cooperation aimed at mutual prosperity, innovation, and growth. The strategic partnership seeks to generate long-term development and stability for both countries.

Sheikh Hamdan noted the unwavering dedication of both leaders to advance bilateral relations, facilitated by continuous efforts to enhance strategic cooperation. His visit included productive talks with high-level officials including Saida Mirziyoyeva, Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, and Defence Minister Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizomovich. Additionally, Sheikh Hamdan participated in joint UAE-Uzbekistan government events and the Government Knowledge Exchange Retreat, promoting new ideas for government excellence.

