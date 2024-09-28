Left Menu

India's Stern Warning to Pakistan: No Impunity for Cross-Border Terrorism

In a strong rebuttal at the UN General Assembly, India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism will face consequences. Jaishankar, along with Indian diplomats, highlighted Pakistan's disruptive actions and urged global opposition to terrorism in all forms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:39 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at UNGA. (Photo: UN Web TV). Image Credit: ANI
In a sharp response to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asserted on Saturday that Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism will not succeed and that the country "can have no expectation of impunity." Speaking at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Jaishankar warned, "Actions will certainly have consequences."

Jaishankar countered Pakistan's allegations, made the previous day, stating, "Let me make India's position very clear - Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed. And it can have no expectation of impunity. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences." Emphasizing India's stance, he added, "The issue to be resolved between us is only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan and, of course, the abandonment of Pakistan's long-standing attachment to terrorism."

Highlighting the global threat of terrorism, Jaishankar declared, "Terrorism is antithetical to everything that the world stands for. All its forms and manifestations must be resolutely opposed." He stressed that the UN's sanctioning of global terrorists should not be politically impeded. Jaishankar's pointed critique of Pakistan continued as he remarked, "GDP can be measured in terms of radicalization" and "its exports in the form of terrorism."

Reinforcing India's position, First Secretary Bhavika Mangalanandan of the Permanent Mission of India to the UN criticized Pakistan's "hypocrisy" for raising the Kashmir issue and questioning the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. She highlighted Pakistan's use of terrorism to disrupt elections in the region and recalled major terrorist attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2001 Parliament attack, attributing them to Pakistan.

In retaliation to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the UNGA, Mangalanandan underscored that Pakistan's provocative actions extend far beyond Kashmir. She reaffirmed India's assertion that normal bilateral relations are contingent on Pakistan creating an environment free from terrorism and hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

