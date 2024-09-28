Dubai and Uzbekistan Fortify Defence and Strategic Partnership

Dubai [UAE], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, met with Lieutenant General Kurbanov Bakhodir Nizomovich, Uzbekistan's Minister of Defence, to explore expanding their strategic partnership. Discussions emphasized enhancing cooperation in various sectors, particularly defence.

Sheikh Hamdan reiterated the UAE leadership's commitment to deepen ties with Uzbekistan. Defence cooperation, he noted, is pivotal to advancing mutual interests and aligns with both nations' strategies to bolster international partnerships.

Beyond defence collaboration, the meeting reviewed potential joint initiatives and expertise exchange. Regional and global issues were also discussed, highlighting the need for effective solutions to global challenges and the importance of international security and peace for sustainable development.

On the sidelines, Sheikh Hamdan and the Uzbek Defence Minister witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on military cooperation. The MoU was signed by UAE's Undersecretary of Defence Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri and Uzbekistan's Deputy Defence Minister Norboev Alisher Tokhtaevich.

The agreement includes cooperation in training, education, and exchange of defence industry expertise. The meeting saw key attendees such as Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and the UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Saeed Matar Al Qemzi.

