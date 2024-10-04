Left Menu

Goyal Criticizes Gandhi's Economic Narrative on Global Stage

Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticizes Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on India's manufacturing and job losses. Addressing a US press conference, Goyal accused Gandhi of disparaging India abroad and condemned the previous UPA government's economic policies that increased trade deficits with China significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:00 IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piysuh Goyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has openly criticized Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks regarding India's manufacturing sector, stating that Gandhi lacks knowledge about the issue of job losses he has raised. Goyal's comments emerged during a press conference held in the United States on Friday.

Goyal remarked that Gandhi's choice to belittle India on foreign turf is inappropriate, emphasizing the need to refrain from bringing domestic political issues to international platforms. He assured that India remains unified in its mission to enhance prosperity and aims to achieve a prosperous nation by 2047.

The Minister also condemned the prior UPA government's role in allowing China's influence over the Indian market between 2004 and 2014, leading to trade deficits skyrocketing from USD 1.8 billion to USD 43 billion. Goyal reiterated security concerns over Chinese goods, which have been echoed by the US, noting the imposition of restrictions on them due to transparency issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

