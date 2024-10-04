Left Menu

Israel Intensifies Strikes, Eliminates Key Hezbollah Commanders

In a significant military offensive, Israel has neutralized over 2,000 military objectives and around 250 Hezbollah operatives, including high-ranking commanders, within four days. The Israeli Defense Forces reported increased preemptive strikes as Israel faces a two-front war against Iran-backed Hezbollah and Hamas, amid escalating tensions and missile attacks.

Israel's military offensive has taken a decisive turn with the elimination of more than 2,000 military targets and approximately 250 Hezbollah terrorists within just four days. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Friday that among those neutralized were five battalion commanders, ten company commanders, and six platoon commanders from Hezbollah.

The air strikes, a part of intelligence-driven operations, are intensifying in southern Lebanon. The IDF has confirmed that these preemptive measures are crucial in countering threats effectively. An IDF post on the social media platform X underlined the success of these operations, marking a significant military engagement for Israel.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated as rocket alarms reverberated across Israel's northern and southern borders, indicating incoming threats. This development follows Iran's recent missile launch towards Israel, signaling an escalation in the multi-front conflict. The attack involved 180 ballistic missiles, a retaliatory measure following the assassination of key figures from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Faced with dual threats from Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south, Israel has initiated 'Operation Northern Arrows' along the Lebanon border and 'Operation Swords of Iron' in response to the October 7 terror assault by Hamas, which included large-scale attacks and hostage-taking of Israeli civilians.

Adding to the complexity, a targeted Israeli strike in Beirut resulted in the death of Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the commander of Hezbollah's communications unit. The IDF described Sakafi as a pivotal figure for developing communication networks within Hezbollah since 2000. The precision-strike operation showcases Israel's strategic approach in dealing with high-level threats.

