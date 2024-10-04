Left Menu

UAE and Egypt Unveil $35 Billion Development Plan for Mediterranean City

UAE and Egypt leaders announce a $35 billion development for Ras El Hekma, highlighting its economic and real estate potential. This ambitious project aims to foster strong bilateral ties and prosperity, transforming the coastal region into a hub of tourism and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:29 IST
UAE and Egypt Unveil $35 Billion Development Plan for Mediterranean City
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: X/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The city of Ras El Hekma on Egypt's northwestern coast is set to undergo a dramatic transformation, with a $35 billion development plan announced by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This ambitious initiative, highlighted during their meeting, aims to leverage the region's strategic location on the Mediterranean to bolster economic, real estate, and tourism growth.

The unveiled project promises a slew of integrated services designed to fuel prosperity in the area. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed gratitude to the UAE and Egyptian teams involved, describing the project as an exemplary model of bilateral development cooperation. He emphasized its potential to strengthen economic and investment ties between the nations, wishing success to the project's overseers in achieving its goals.

Signed in February, the Ras El Hekma project spans 170 million square meters in Matrouh Governorate and features a balanced mix of residential zones, tourism facilities, retail spaces, and green areas. With plans for a substantial real estate buildout, including 190,000 villas and apartments, and a dedication to open spaces, Ras El Hekma aspires to be the Mediterranean's greenest city. The ceremony saw attendance from prominent UAE officials, underlining the project's strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024