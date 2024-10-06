Unrest in Islamabad: Protests Disrupt Daily Life in Twin Cities

Mobile phone services in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have remained suspended for the third consecutive day amidst the unrest caused by ongoing PTI protests, Geo News reported Sunday. Containers have been strategically placed at key locations such as Sri Nagar Highway and Faisal Avenue, with the Faizabad Interchange partially reopened.

Several Punjab police officers continue to be deployed across the garrison town, intensifying security measures as road closures disrupt the daily commute for Islamabad residents. The protests have also led to a shutdown of trade and business activities in the federal capital.

Speaking on the situation, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi noted that 11 police officers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 120 Afghan nationals were among the 564 detained protesters in Islamabad. The protests, orchestrated by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI, aim to press for nationwide action starting on October 1 to ensure judicial independence.

