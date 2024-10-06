Tragic Turn: Teen's Murder Highlights Marseille's Drug Violence

In a shocking escalation of criminal violence, a 15-year-old boy was gruesomely murdered in Marseille, France. According to prosecutors, the teenager was stabbed 50 times and set on fire, a crime reportedly tied to rampant drug-related conflict in the region, Al Jazeera reports.

During a press conference on Sunday, Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone described the murder, which occurred on Wednesday, as an act of 'unprecedented savagery.' Prosecutors believe the victim, lured by a promise of 2,000 euros, was coerced by a 23-year-old inmate to instigate violence against a rival by burning his door.

The French newspaper L'Yonne Republicaine identified the alleged mastermind as an inmate from the Aix-Luynes penitentiary linked to the DZ Mafia. Marseille, France's second-largest city, faces ongoing challenges with poverty and drug-related violence, dubbed 'narco-homicide' by the media. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)