Afghanistan Raises Alarm on Pakistan's Political Turmoil

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning concerning the increasing strife between Pakistan's government and its opposition, suggesting that the escalating conflict could destabilize the region. Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the ministry, highlighted this in a statement on social media, emphasizing the danger of the current tensions.

The political unrest stems from the activities of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI), which has organized protests in major cities like Islamabad and Lahore. PTI's recent call for nationwide demonstrations aims to uphold judicial independence, underscoring the need for dialogue, according to Balkhi. Afghanistan is closely monitoring Pakistan's situation.

Balkhi conveyed that addressing public demands through negotiation is vital, warning that refusing talks would exacerbate the issue. Recent events have seen Pakistan's Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi report the arrest of 564 protesters, including police officers, amid a crackdown. Mobile phone networks were disrupted, and security measures heightened in protest areas, according to local media.

