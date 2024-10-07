Left Menu

IDF Declares Strategic Zones Near Lebanon Border Off-Limits

In response to security concerns, the IDF has closed areas around Manara, Yiftach, and Malkia at the Lebanon border as military zones, prohibiting civilian entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:04 IST
IDF Declares Strategic Zones Near Lebanon Border Off-Limits
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 (ANI/TPS): On Sunday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that regions surrounding three towns near the Lebanese border are now recognized as closed military zones. This decisive measure affects Manara, Yiftach, and Malkia.

According to the IDF, this decision comes as part of a thorough evaluation of the security dynamics in these territories. The IDF's move underscores the sensitive nature of the current circumstances and aims to bolster safety protocols.

The IDF has clearly stated that entry into these designated areas is strictly forbidden until a reevaluation leads to a change in their security classification. This restriction holds in place until further updates are provided. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024