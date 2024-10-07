IDF Declares Strategic Zones Near Lebanon Border Off-Limits
In response to security concerns, the IDF has closed areas around Manara, Yiftach, and Malkia at the Lebanon border as military zones, prohibiting civilian entry.
- Country:
- Israel
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 (ANI/TPS): On Sunday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that regions surrounding three towns near the Lebanese border are now recognized as closed military zones. This decisive measure affects Manara, Yiftach, and Malkia.
According to the IDF, this decision comes as part of a thorough evaluation of the security dynamics in these territories. The IDF's move underscores the sensitive nature of the current circumstances and aims to bolster safety protocols.
The IDF has clearly stated that entry into these designated areas is strictly forbidden until a reevaluation leads to a change in their security classification. This restriction holds in place until further updates are provided. (ANI/TPS)
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IDF
- Israel
- Lebanon
- Military Zones
- Security
- Border
- Manara
- Yiftach
- Malkia
- Closed Areas
ALSO READ
BSF Thwarts Terror Infiltration Attempt at International Border
Quad Leaders Strengthen Security Ties Amid Growing Concerns Over China
Japanese Minister to Urge China's Wang Yi for Enhanced Security After Schoolboy Stabbing
Cyber Tensions Escalate: China's National Security vs. Taiwan's Anonymous 64
Zelenskyy Visits Crucial Pennsylvania Ammunition Plant Amid Tight Security