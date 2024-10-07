IDF Declares Strategic Zones Near Lebanon Border Off-Limits

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 (ANI/TPS): On Sunday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that regions surrounding three towns near the Lebanese border are now recognized as closed military zones. This decisive measure affects Manara, Yiftach, and Malkia.

According to the IDF, this decision comes as part of a thorough evaluation of the security dynamics in these territories. The IDF's move underscores the sensitive nature of the current circumstances and aims to bolster safety protocols.

The IDF has clearly stated that entry into these designated areas is strictly forbidden until a reevaluation leads to a change in their security classification. This restriction holds in place until further updates are provided. (ANI/TPS)

