Left Menu

HRCP Demands Inquiry Amid Rising Violence in Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) raises alarm over government actions against PTI supporters and recent protest-related violence. It calls for an urgent investigation into the alleged custodial injuries of a PTI supporter and criticizes the banning of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), emphasizing the need for peaceful advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:23 IST
HRCP Demands Inquiry Amid Rising Violence in Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the wake of escalating violence and suppression of dissent in Pakistan, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sounded the alarm regarding the government's crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters. Concerned over the alleged severe injuries sustained by PTI supporter Syed Mustafain Kazmi while in police custody, the HRCP has demanded an 'immediate and impartial inquiry' into the incident.

The HRCP's statement also mourns the death of police officer Hameed Shah, a casualty of the unwarranted violence during PTI-led protests. The commission's call for justice comes amid the contentious government ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), criticized by HRCP as neither transparent nor justified, given PTM's commitment to peaceful, constitutional activism.

Echoing its criticism, the HRCP urges the government to release former parliamentarian and PTM leader Ali Wazir, detained amidst heightened tensions. The move to proscribe the PTM amplifies fears of human rights violations, as authorities clamp down on protests and detain activists, spotlighting the ongoing struggle for the Pashtun community's rights and freedoms in an evolving political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024