HRCP Demands Inquiry Amid Rising Violence in Pakistan

In the wake of escalating violence and suppression of dissent in Pakistan, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has sounded the alarm regarding the government's crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters. Concerned over the alleged severe injuries sustained by PTI supporter Syed Mustafain Kazmi while in police custody, the HRCP has demanded an 'immediate and impartial inquiry' into the incident.

The HRCP's statement also mourns the death of police officer Hameed Shah, a casualty of the unwarranted violence during PTI-led protests. The commission's call for justice comes amid the contentious government ban on the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), criticized by HRCP as neither transparent nor justified, given PTM's commitment to peaceful, constitutional activism.

Echoing its criticism, the HRCP urges the government to release former parliamentarian and PTM leader Ali Wazir, detained amidst heightened tensions. The move to proscribe the PTM amplifies fears of human rights violations, as authorities clamp down on protests and detain activists, spotlighting the ongoing struggle for the Pashtun community's rights and freedoms in an evolving political atmosphere.

