Maldives and India Strengthen Ties with Strategic Agreements

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to India is centered on reinforcing the strong historical relationship between the two nations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated on Monday. Discussions during the visit focused on new areas of collaboration, including trade, development, and security, highlighting India's role as a crucial partner in times of crisis.

Muizzu's visit—the first bilateral one since his presidency—includes stops in Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. His arrival in India was marked by a ceremonial welcome and discussions with Prime Minister Modi on developmental cooperation and financial agreements, reinforcing the enduring mutual interests between the two countries.

An important outcome of the visit is the finalization of a $400 million and an INR 30 billion currency swap agreement aimed at bolstering Maldives' foreign exchange reserves. This agreement underscores the strategic intent to enhance economic and maritime security collaboration in the region, further solidifying the partnership's future ambitions.

