Lebanese Envoy Urges Global Action Against Escalating Middle East Conflict

Highlighting India's pivotal role in diplomatic efforts to mitigate Middle East tensions, Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Dr Rabie Narsh, emphasized the escalating unrest caused by Israel's alleged unaccounted actions.

In a conversation with ANI, Narsh underlined that Lebanon does not desire the war to escalate further across the region and assured the security of 3,000-4,000 Indian nationals in Lebanon. He appreciated India's offer of humanitarian assistance.

Narsh called the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel a critical moment for the international community to recognize the longstanding grievances of Palestinians. Criticizing Israel's 'expansionist mindset,' he linked it to Lebanon's ongoing struggles amid heavy casualties and displacement.

Compounding the crisis, Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles against Israeli targets has intensified conflicts, exacerbated by Israel's actions against Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. The tensions have prompted Lebanon's calls for global intervention.

Affirming India's beneficial role as a peace-loving nation with ties to Israel, Narsh stressed the need for additional pressure on Israeli leadership to halt further conflict.

Responding to recent escalations, Narsh reiterated Lebanon's stance against the spread of war, urging accountability against Israel and advocating for peace. He lamented the deteriorating humanitarian situation affecting thousands across the region. (ANI)

