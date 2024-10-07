Left Menu

Lebanese Envoy Urges Global Action Against Escalating Middle East Conflict

Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Dr Rabie Narsh, highlights India's crucial peacemaking role amid Middle East tensions. He accounts Israel's unaccountability for regional unrest and emphasizes the need for global intervention following recent Hamas attacks. Narsh reassures Indian citizens' safety in Lebanon, while criticizing aggressive Israeli strategies and urging de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:20 IST
Lebanese Envoy Urges Global Action Against Escalating Middle East Conflict
Lebanese Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting India's pivotal role in diplomatic efforts to mitigate Middle East tensions, Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Dr Rabie Narsh, emphasized the escalating unrest caused by Israel's alleged unaccounted actions.

In a conversation with ANI, Narsh underlined that Lebanon does not desire the war to escalate further across the region and assured the security of 3,000-4,000 Indian nationals in Lebanon. He appreciated India's offer of humanitarian assistance.

Narsh called the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel a critical moment for the international community to recognize the longstanding grievances of Palestinians. Criticizing Israel's 'expansionist mindset,' he linked it to Lebanon's ongoing struggles amid heavy casualties and displacement.

Compounding the crisis, Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles against Israeli targets has intensified conflicts, exacerbated by Israel's actions against Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. The tensions have prompted Lebanon's calls for global intervention.

Affirming India's beneficial role as a peace-loving nation with ties to Israel, Narsh stressed the need for additional pressure on Israeli leadership to halt further conflict.

Responding to recent escalations, Narsh reiterated Lebanon's stance against the spread of war, urging accountability against Israel and advocating for peace. He lamented the deteriorating humanitarian situation affecting thousands across the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024